'Piano Man' Hits Pause on Concert Tour

If you've already broken out a bottle of red and a bottle of white to celebrate nabbing Billy Joel concert tickets, you may have to stick the cork back in them for a bit. The "Piano Man" announced on Tuesday that he's delaying eight shows over the next four months so he can recuperate from recent surgery for an unspecified medical condition, reports CNN. "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."