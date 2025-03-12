'Piano Man' Hits Pause on Concert Tour

If you've already broken out a bottle of red and a bottle of white to celebrate nabbing Billy Joel concert tickets, you may have to stick the cork back in them for a bit. The "Piano Man" announced on Tuesday that he's delaying eight shows over the next four months so he can recuperate from recent surgery for an unspecified medical condition, reports CNN. "While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," Joel said in a statement posted on his Instagram. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
The Instagram announcement noted that Joel is expected to fully recover and is set to take the stage again for a July 5 show in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, those who hold affected tickets will be able to attend one of the rescheduled shows, now rescheduled to take place from November through July 2026. At Joel's last show in February, at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun casino, he fell while performing. The 75-year-old singer-songwriter was able to get up and finish out the show; Variety notes it's not clear if that fall and his recent surgery are linked. (More Billy Joel stories.)