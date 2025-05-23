Satellite Images Show North Korea's Ship Flop

Under that blue tarp is a naval destroyer lying sideways in the water
Posted May 23, 2025 12:25 PM CDT
This satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows a blue tarp covering a North Korean destroyer, lying on its side, after it suffered a failed launch in Chongjin, North Korea, Friday, May 23, 2025.   (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

North Korea's newest warship was supposed to be sailing triumphantly in the waters near its homeland by now. Instead, new satellite images show the vessel lying on its side in the water, covered by blue tarps, reports the BBC. It's the result of a disastrous launch of the 5,000-ton destroyer, the nation's second such ship. The vessel tipped over during the operation, for reasons that remain unclear.

North Korea is downplaying the damage, saying the ship will be fixed in about 10 days. However, few outside experts are buying the claim, per the AP. One expects the North to right the ship and says it's fine, though it's likely that repairs could take more than a year. However the accident happened, Kim Jong Un is furious and wants heads to roll, or at least face imprisonment. (More North Korea stories.)

