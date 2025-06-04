Parents Charged After Their 7-Year-Old Dies Crossing Road

A North Carolina family's tragedy has taken a startling turn after the parents of a 7-year-old boy who was fatally struck by an SUV were arrested and charged for leaving him unsupervised. Police say Legend Jenkins was walking to a nearby grocery store with his 10-year-old brother when he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee while crossing a road outside a crosswalk in Gastonia around 6pm on May 27. Their mother told reporters this was the first time she had let the boys make the trip on their own, Fox News reports.

Legend was taken to a medical facility and later transferred to Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte, where he died from his injuries that evening. In response, police charged the boy's parents, Jessica Ivey and Sameule Jenkins, with felony involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect, and misdemeanor child neglect. Police said the children were unsupervised, and "in such cases, adults must be held accountable for their responsibilities to ensure a safe environment for their children." The parents appeared in court and were given $1.5 million bonds each.

Police say the Jeep was driven by a 76-year-old woman and there is no evidence that she was speeding or breaking the law. She will not be charged, WSOC-TV reports. A woman at the scene described the moment she says she saw the 7-year-old step out in front of a car while his brother attempted to pull him back to safety. "That shocked me," she says, adding that she held Legend and comforted him as they waited for emergency responders, "just letting him know that somebody was there and he wasn't alone." A GoFundMe has been set up for his family. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)