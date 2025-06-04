Haley Joel Osment Must Attend AA 3x a Week

Haley Joel Osment was on Monday granted a diversion in his public intoxication case from April. The former child actor was arraigned Monday, and the judge in the case granted his request for a diversion, the Los Angeles Times reports. That means if he completes the terms of the diversion, the charges will be cleared. Those terms include attending at least three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and two meetings with his therapist per week for the next six months. He must also "obey all laws," the local DA says in a statement, adding, "If he does not complete diversion, the criminal proceedings will be reinstated." His compliance with the diversion will be reviewed at his next court date, in January 2026, Entertainment Weekly reports.