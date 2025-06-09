LA Protester Now Among FBI's Most Wanted

The FBI's Most Wanted List now includes a man accused of assaulting a federal officer during a protest of immigration raids in Los Angeles. The FBI is asking for the public's help in identifying the man accused of throwing rocks at law enforcement vehicles on Alondra Boulevard in Paramount, a predominantly Latino suburb, around 3:30pm Saturday, following reports of a possible immigration raid at a nearby Home Depot, per the Los Angeles Times . Vehicles were damaged and one federal officer was injured, though the person's condition was not revealed.

Demonstrators also threw bottles at law enforcement and set at least three fires, burning a car in the middle of the road, per the Times. "There will be no tolerance for anyone who interferes with the law enforcement mission and in doing so, puts law enforcement or the community in harm's way," Akil Davis, assistant director in charge of the FBI's Los Angeles field office, said in a statement. The agency is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, seen wearing an LA Lakers hat and a jersey reading "Zacatecas," who should be considered armed and dangerous, per KTLA. (More Los Angeles protests stories.)