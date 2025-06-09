An Entertainment Giant Is Splitting in Two

The entertainment behemoth Warner Bros. Discovery is splitting itself into two companies—one centered on streaming and the other on its cable networks, reports CNN. The split, set for mid-2026, marks a dramatic pivot just three years after the company's high-profile merger.

One entity—temporarily called "Streaming & Studios"—will focus on the HBO Max streaming platform and the Warner Bros. movie and TV studios. It will be led by CEO David Zaslav.

The other, called "Global Networks," will include CNN, TNT, TBS, and dozens of other cable channels, per the Wall Street Journal. It will be run by CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels.