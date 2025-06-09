Call Her Daddy Podcaster: BU Coach Sexually Harassed Me

Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper is breaking her silence with allegations of sexual harassment by her former college soccer coach—claims she reveals publicly for the first time in her new Hulu docuseries, Call Her Alex. The series, which had its premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Sunday, features Cooper describing uncomfortable and inappropriate behavior by her former Boston University soccer coach, Nancy Feldman, during her time on the team from 2013 to 2015. Cooper alleges Feldman frequently singled her out, made comments about her body, questioned her about her sex life, and insisted on being alone with her. She said these interactions left her feeling "deeply uncomfortable," per People .

Cooper claims she feared losing her full-tuition scholarship if she spoke out, so she initially kept quiet. She said she eventually told her parents, who consulted lawyers. The advice they received suggested a legal case against the university could take years. According to Cooper, written complaints to BU's athletic officials went nowhere; Feldman was not disciplined and remained in her role until retiring in 2022. Cooper quit soccer her senior year but did keep her scholarship.

During a Q&A after the documentary's premiere, Cooper reflected on how hard it is for victims to come forward, noting it took her a decade to publicly address what happened. She described feeling "small" when revisiting the BU soccer field, saying the experience fundamentally changed her life. The docuseries will be released on Hulu on Tuesday. Boston University and Feldman did not respond to media requests for comment. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)