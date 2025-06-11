This Is What Baby Kidnapped in 1980 Might Look Like Now

Somewhere in America, a man who doesn't know who he really is could be about to mark his 45th birthday. Kevin Verville Jr. was just 17 days old when he was kidnapped in San Diego County on July 1, 1980, by a woman pretending to be a social worker helping low-income military families near Camp Pendleton, KTLA reports. The FBI and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children have released an age-progressed image of what he might look like today. He was kidnapped by a woman who went door-to-door in military housing in Oceanside, apparently looking for a child like Kevin—under 6 months old and half Filipino.

The kidnapper, a white woman in her early 20s who gave her name as Sheila, told Kevin's mother that she needed to take both of them to an office to enroll in the supposed program. After driving to a remote area and asking Kevin's mother to get out and knock on the door of a home where she said another interested mother lived, she sped off with the baby.

The woman had blond hair, glasses, and appeared to be pregnant. "She had what appeared to be a tattoo on her left hand in the area between her index finger and thumb," the NCMEC says. "It was described as a circle tattoo with an 'x' inside. It is believed that the hair, glasses, and even the pregnancy could have been a disguise." The NCMEC says the typical kidnapper in similar cases is "a woman of childbearing age, who appears pregnant, and may be trying to replace a baby lost through miscarriage."

"It's likely Kevin Jr. doesn't know what happened to him, or that his biological parents are still searching for him. Today, he could be anywhere, so we're asking everyone to be part of this search," says Angeline Hartmann, NCMEC's director of communications. Angelica Ramsey, who was born five years after her big brother was kidnapped, says her parents are both still alive but in poor health, NBC San Diego reports. "I think it would be devastating if either of them passed before we found him," says Ramsey, who hopes DNA technology will lead to a breakthrough in the case. (More child kidnapping stories.)