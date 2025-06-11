Politics / Les Miserables Trump Will Be at Les Mis. Some Cast Members May Not Trump will be at Kennedy Center opening night By Rob Quinn Posted Jun 11, 2025 2:30 PM CDT Copied President Trump stands in the presidential box as he tours the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, March 17, 2025. (Pool via AP, File) President Trump will be in the president's box for the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center Wednesday night—but some leading cast members might not be on the stage. The Independent reports that some cast members are expected to boycott the show, leaving understudies to take the spotlight. Last month, a source told CNN that the cast was given the option to sit the performance out and at least 10 actors were planning to do so. NBC News notes that Trump is attending a musical "set against a background of revolution and protest" as protests against his policies continue in Los Angeles. Trump's first performance as president: This will be the first performance Trump has attended at the Kennedy Center since he took control of it earlier this year, firing the board and installing himself as chairman, the AP reports. He did not attend any performances at the center during his first term. First lady Melania Trump is also expected to attend, along with Vice President JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance. Some attendees have paid $2 million: Reuters reports that the performance is a fundraiser for the center, with some attendees paying up to $2 million for a package that includes a reception before the show and a photo with the president. Why MAGA likes the musical: The musical's anthem, "Do You Hear the People Sing," has been used by protest movements around the world—and Trump's campaign. The Washington Post notes that while some may see a "dissonance" between the musical's values and those of Trump, "theatergoers across the political spectrum have long seen themselves in the populist uprising at the center of the story." At the musical's last stop in Toledo, one attendee compared Jean Valjean to Trump, "wrongly accused, never given the benefit of the doubt, constantly hounded and chased by the Democrats." What Hugo might have thought: The musical is based on Victor Hugo's 1862 novel, and Hugo scholar Graham Robb believes the Frenchman would have been "repelled and fascinated" by Trump. He believes Trump likes the "gaudy" adaptation because he has a "weakness for bombastic 1980s musicals." "Why would he enjoy a tale in which the official victimization of society's underdogs is contrasted with the civilizing power of love, charity, and forgiveness?" Robb writes at the Atlantic. "The term misérables can translate roughly to 'the wretched,' 'the dirt poor,' or even 'the scum of the Earth,' he writes. "This despised underclass is pitted against a punitive regime that honors bullies, sycophants, and plutocrats. They are not the sort of people who might expect compassion and understanding from the current administration." (More Les Miserables stories.) Report an error