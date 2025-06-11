ICE's Immigration Focus Turns to California's Farms

Federal immigration authorities appear to be expanding their footprint in southern California. The Los Angeles Times reports "farm fields and packinghouses from the Central Coast to the San Joaquin Valley" saw immigration agents turn up on Tuesday, an about-face from the largely hands-off approach officials had taken to the state's farming communities thus far in the Trump administration. The Department of Homeland Security broadly said raids occurred in the southern part of the state, but the FBI Los Angeles confirmed on X that it "and partner agencies conducted immigration enforcement operations in the Ventura County area today in support of" ICE.