Yellowstone Sees Its 2nd Goring of the Season

A bison gored a man on Tuesday at Yellowstone National Park after a large group of visitors got too close to it, officials said. The 30-year-old victim from Randolph, New Jersey, was treated for minor injuries after being gored around 9:45am local time in the Old Faithful area, according to a park statement. Park officials didn't release the man's name or condition, saying what happened was under investigation and that no more information was available for release, per the AP .

The man was the second person gored by a bison already this spring in Yellowstone. A 47-year-old man from Cape Coral, Florida, had minor injuries after being gored in the Lake Village area on May 7. Bison gored at least two people in Yellowstone last year, including an 83-year-old South Carolina woman who was seriously injured. An Arizona woman was gored in the park in 2023, while bison injured two people in 2022.

Bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other wild animal. They can run up to 35mph, faster than the men's world record in the 100-meter dash. Standing up to 6 feet tall and weighing up to 2,000 pounds, they're North America's biggest land animal. Park regulations require visitors to keep at least 25 yards away from bison and other large herbivores, and 100 yards away from wolves and bears.