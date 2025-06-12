Hulu's Days as a Standalone App Could Be Numbered

Disney will pay Comcast's NBCUniversal nearly $439 million for its stake in Hulu, taking full control of the streaming service. The move closes out an appraisal process that's dragged on for a few years. Disney said in November 2023 that it was acquiring a 33% stake in Hulu from Comcast for at least $8.6 billion. That amount reflected Hulu's guaranteed floor value of $27.5 billion, according to a regulatory filing. Disney has run Hulu since 2019 , when Comcast ceded its authority to Disney and effectively became a silent partner, the AP reports.