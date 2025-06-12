Trump Wins House Vote to Cancel Billions in Funding

The House narrowly voted Thursday to give President Trump the authority to cancel billions of dollars in funding already approved for foreign aid and public broadcasting. It measure is part of the Trump administration's effort to codify a portion of the cuts proposed by the Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, NBC News reports. The measure applies to $8.3 billion allocated for foreign assistance and $1.1 billion for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding to NPR and PBS. It next goes to the Senate.

The vote was 214-212. Some Republicans switched to yes near the end of voting when it looked like the measure would fail. Funding for some programs for HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention was restored before the vote, per the Washington Post. Democrats argue the cuts to public health and economic development programs that help millions of people in developing countries do devastating harm. A Republican who voted no, Rep. Mark Amodei, spoke of the broadcasting cuts isolating rural communities from needed resources, per the New York Times. More than 1,500 public stations and the radio satellite system that which enables national emergency alerts would be affected.

DOGE and executive orders had already put many of the cuts into force. GOP Speaker Mike Johnson, who had to make a last-minute push for votes, praised the passage. "It's just one of the ways that Republicans are codifying DOGE findings and putting taxpayer dollars to better use," he told reporters, per NBC. "There will be more of this in the days to come." Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said that's the administration's plan. "I'd like to rescind all the DOGE findings," he said, per the Post. (More House of Representatives stories.)