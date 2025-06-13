Judge in California Case: President's Authority Has Limits

A federal judge weighing whether the deployment of the National Guard to Los Angeles was lawful contested the administration's argument on Thursday that President Trump's decision cannot be up for review, even by the courts. "That's not where we live," District Judge Charles Breyer said in an emergency hearing in San Francisco, Politico reports. "We live in response to a monarch. This country was founded in response to a monarch." California brought the case on Monday in opposition to Trump's dispatching of military force to Los Angeles, against the wishes of the state government, after protests began against federal immigration enforcement.

Breyer also told Trump administration lawyers that the authority of a president is limited. "That's the difference between the president and King George," he said. Most of Breyer's questions went to the administration, which says Title 10 of the US Code justifies this federalization of the National Guard, per the Los Angeles Times. The provision says orders from the president "shall be issued through the governors of the States," the judge pointed out. "I'm trying to figure out how something is 'through' somebody, if in fact you didn't send it to him," Breyer said. He said he hoped to reach a decision soon in the case, possibly by the end of the day. (More Los Angeles protests stories.)