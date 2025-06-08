Trump Deploys National Guard to LA to Quell Protests

President Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops over the governor's objections to Los Angeles where protests Saturday led to clashes between immigration authorities and demonstrators. The White House said Saturday that Trump was deploying the Guardsmen to "address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester" in California. California Gov. Gavin Newsom objected to the move and said in a post on X that the move from the president was "purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions."

The White House's move to dramatically ratchet up the response came as protests in Los Angeles extended into a second day where tear gas and smoke filled the air as protesters faced off with Border Patrol personnel in riot gear. Trump federalized part of the state's National Guard under what is known as Title 10 authority, which places him, not the governor, atop the chain of command, Newsom told the AP. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the work the immigration authorities were doing when met with protest is "essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. ... California's feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens."

The president's move came shortly after he issued a threat on his social media network that said that if Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass didn't "do their jobs," then "the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!" Newsom said on social media that local authorities "are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice," and "there is currently no unmet need." "This is the wrong mission and will erode public trust," he added.

Border Patrol personnel in riot gear and gas masks stood guard outside an industrial park in the city of Paramount, deploying tear gas as bystanders and protesters gathered. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted a message on social media addressing "LA rioters" and warning that interference with immigration enforcement will not be tolerated. Trump did invoke the Insurrection Act during his first term and did not invoke it Saturday. DHS said that recent ICE operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five people linked to criminal organizations and people with prior criminal histories. (More President Trump stories.)