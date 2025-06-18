Man Who Shot Utah Protester Is a Military Veteran

A military veteran who inadvertently fatally shot a demonstrator at a Salt Lake City "No Kings" rally while trying to stop an alleged gunman was a "safety volunteer" for the protest, according to police and organizers. The safety volunteer, who has not been identified publicly, fired three rounds at Arturo Gamboa, 24, who allegedly brandished a rifle at Saturday's crowd, the AP reports. The gunshots hit both Gamboa and the protester, Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, police said. The investigation includes whether the safety volunteer was justified in shooting, the Salt Lake City Police Department said Monday.

Police said the permit for the protest did not specify that there would be armed security and event staffers' roles and responsibilities were being investigated. The protest of some 10,000 people was otherwise peaceful. The Utah chapter of 50501 Movement, which helped organize the "No Kings" protest, said in a statement Monday that the man who confronted Gamboa was a "safety volunteer" meant to help maintain order. "Our team of safety volunteers, who have been selected because of their military, first responder, and other relevant de-escalation experience, believed there was an imminent threat to the protestors and took action," organizers said. The group did not give further details on the person's training or explain why he was armed.

Sarah Parker, a national coordinator for 50501 Movement, which helped organize the "No Kings" protests across the country, said all attendees, including those in safety roles, were asked not to bring weapons. It's extremely rare for safety teams, often called safety marshals, to be armed. Instead, they rely on calm demeanor, communication skills and relationships with police and protesters to help keep order, said Edward Maguire, an Arizona State University criminology and criminal justice professor. Gamboa did not fire the rifle, and it remains unclear what he intended to do with it. Utah is an open-carry state, meaning people who can legally own a firearm are generally allowed to carry it on a public street.