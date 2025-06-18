As Retail Spending Drops, Amazon Doubles Prime Day

Amazon is doubling the length of its Prime Day event this year, stretching the sale from the usual 48 hours to a record 96, in the hopes that the extra time will entice deal-seeking shoppers as Americans tighten their wallets, Quartz reports. The move comes as new Commerce Department data shows retail sales dropped 0.9% in May , outpacing expectations and marking a sharper decline from April's 0.1% dip. Experts say shoppers have grown more cautious, likely adjusting to higher prices and tariffs by seeking out deals and limiting non-essential purchases.

In addition to an extended timeline, Amazon is rolling out "Today's Big Deals"—daily, themed discounts available each day of the sale. Access to Prime Day deals still requires an Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 annually and includes perks like expedited shipping, and CNBC notes Prime Day, launched in 2015, is a way to push people to sign up. This year it runs July 8-11, and if it's anything like years past, other retailers will hold competing events around the same time.

Amazon's strategy is likely be aimed at countering the current slowdown in consumer spending. Last year's Prime Day set records for the company, bringing in billions in revenue each day. However, not everyone is celebrating the move. Prime Day has long been criticized for the strain it places on Amazon warehouse workers. A report released by Sen. Bernie Sanders' office last year found that the high-volume event led to increased worker injuries. Sanders accused Amazon of prioritizing profits over worker safety, noting the company's significant profits and high executive compensation. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)