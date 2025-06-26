Spy Chiefs, Citing New Intel on Nuclear Sites: Trump Is Right

President Trump and his administration have pushed back, hard, against reports that Iran's nuclear program has not, in fact, been "obliterated" in recent strikes. But now, the administration is touting "new intelligence" supporting Trump's claim that the strikes set the nuclear program back years, not months, CBS News reports. CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard both made the claims, Politico reports.

Ratcliffe: "A body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes," he said in a statement. "This includes new intelligence from a historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years."