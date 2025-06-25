MLB Bans Fan Who Taunted Ketel Marte's Mom

UPDATE
Jun 26, 2025 12:00 AM CDT
The man who was removed from Tuesday's Diamondbacks vs. White Sox game in Chicago has now been indefinitely banned from every Major League Baseball ballpark, ESPN reports. The 22-year-old man left Arizona's Ketel Marte in tears with a derogatory comment about Marte's mother, who died in a car accident in 2017. A spokesperson for the White Sox says that upon being ejected, the man admitted the remark was wrong, and was "very apologetic and remorseful," NBC News reports.
Jun 25, 2025 11:35 AM CDT
Announcers speculated that Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte had received some unfortunate news after he was seen openly crying on the field in Chicago during a game against the White Sox on Tuesday. In fact, a fan had shouted a taunt about Marte's dead mother while the player was at bat in the top of the seventh inning, said manager Torey Lovullo, who's receiving praise for his heartfelt response. Lovullo told reporters he watched as the fan made the comment—which he wouldn't repeat—while looking directly at Marte. The player "put his head down and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him," Lovullo said, per NBC News. "I could see he was sobbing."
Marte has gone through "some really, really tough moments in his life," including the death of his mother in a 2017 car accident, the manager told MLB.com. "I saw him hurting, and I wanted to protect him." Hitting the field for a pitching change in the bottom of the inning, Lovullo said he "reacted as a dad would," per NBC, telling Marte, "I love you and I'm with you and we're all together and you're not alone." He also told Marte, "That guy is an idiot." Lovullo later told reporters that MLB players are prepared to "take a lot," but "fans go too far sometimes." In this case, the Diamondbacks asked that the fan be removed, per CBS News. The White Sox prevailed, winning 4-1, following Marte's first-inning solo home run.