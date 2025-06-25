MLB Bans Fan Who Taunted Ketel Marte's Mom

UPDATE

Jun 26, 2025 12:00 AM CDT

The man who was removed from Tuesday's Diamondbacks vs. White Sox game in Chicago has now been indefinitely banned from every Major League Baseball ballpark, ESPN reports. The 22-year-old man left Arizona's Ketel Marte in tears with a derogatory comment about Marte's mother, who died in a car accident in 2017. A spokesperson for the White Sox says that upon being ejected, the man admitted the remark was wrong, and was "very apologetic and remorseful," NBC News reports.

Jun 25, 2025 11:35 AM CDT

Announcers speculated that Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte had received some unfortunate news after he was seen openly crying on the field in Chicago during a game against the White Sox on Tuesday. In fact, a fan had shouted a taunt about Marte's dead mother while the player was at bat in the top of the seventh inning, said manager Torey Lovullo, who's receiving praise for his heartfelt response. Lovullo told reporters he watched as the fan made the comment—which he wouldn't repeat—while looking directly at Marte. The player "put his head down and I could tell it had an immediate impact on him," Lovullo said, per NBC News. "I could see he was sobbing."