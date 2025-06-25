Politics / Marco Rubio Rubio: We Did 'Very Significant' Damage to Iran Secretary of state says media reports to the contrary are false By John Johnson Posted Jun 25, 2025 8:05 AM CDT Copied Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to delegates ahead of a plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday, June 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) President Trump says Iran is "decades" away from a nuclear weapon after the American strikes. A preliminary intelligence assessment suggests it's more like a few months. In an interview with Politico at the NATO summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio seems to suggest a middle ground between the two extremes. For one thing, he doesn't give a timetable: "The bottom line is, they are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action," Rubio said. "That's the most important thing to understand—significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we're just learning more about it." Rubio also said media reports about the preliminary intelligence assessment are "false" and suggested a domino effect is at play. "I hate commenting on these stories, because often the first story is wrong and the person putting it out there has an agenda," he said. "That story is a false story, and it's one that really shouldn't be re-reported because it doesn't accurately reflect what's happening." Meanwhile, an Iran-Israel ceasefire brokered by President Trump on Monday seemed to be holding on Wednesday, after a shaky start, per Reuters. (More Marco Rubio stories.) Report an error