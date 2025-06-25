Rubio: We Did 'Very Significant' Damage to Iran

President Trump says Iran is "decades" away from a nuclear weapon after the American strikes. A preliminary intelligence assessment suggests it's more like a few months. In an interview with Politico at the NATO summit, Secretary of State Marco Rubio seems to suggest a middle ground between the two extremes. For one thing, he doesn't give a timetable:

"The bottom line is, they are much further away from a nuclear weapon today than they were before the president took this bold action," Rubio said. "That's the most important thing to understand—significant, very significant, substantial damage was done to a variety of different components, and we're just learning more about it."