Iran Admits Heavy Damage to Nuclear Sites

Iran's foreign minister acknowledged Thursday evening that US and Israeli bombings caused "excessive and serious" damage to the nation's nuclear sites. Speaking on state TV, Abbas Araghchi said Iran's Atomic Energy Organization is still assessing what was hit, reports the BBC . He also made clear there are no plans for new nuclear talks with the US. Iran called off its latest round of negotiations after the outbreak of conflict with Israel, and Araghchi said the US intervention "made it more complicated and more difficult" for talks to resume, per the AP .

Araghchi's comments on the severity of the attacks stand in contrast to those of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who claimed the strikes failed to significantly disrupt Iran's nuclear program. Khamenei, still in hiding since the war began on June 13, accused President Trump of exaggerating the results of the attacks with the term "totally obliterated." Meanwhile, the US is reportedly considering offering incentives—such as access to $30 billion for Iran's civilian nuclear energy program and relaxing sanctions—in hopes of reviving talks.

Iran's parliament, however, just passed a bill to halt cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, which could mean no more nuclear inspections if enacted. Meanwhile, official casualty counts from Iran's Health Ministry put the Iranian death toll from 12 days of Israeli airstrikes at 610, while Israel reports 28 dead on its side.