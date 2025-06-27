'Liver King' Must Stay 200 Yards Away From Joe Rogan

He's known for devouring raw meat and animal organs as part of an "ancestral lifestyle," strolling with 120 pounds of heavy chains draped around his neck, and, now, allegedly threatening Joe Rogan. Texas police say that Brian Johnson, aka the "Liver King," was arrested on Tuesday after authorities found out he was on his way to the home of podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan after threatening him on Instagram, per NBC News . In one clip posted Monday, Johnson, 47, proclaims, "Man to man, I'm picking a fight with you," in reference to Rogan. "Your rules, I'll come to you, whenever you're ready."

Other online messages to Rogan bore similarly menacing messages, per NBC. When cops alerted Rogan to the threats on Tuesday, he said he'd never had any interactions with Johnson before and agreed that the posts sounded threatening; Rogan reportedly told cops he'd heard Johnson had a "significant drug issue," per TMZ. Later that day, Johnson was taken into custody at a Four Seasons hotel in Austin and charged with terroristic threat, a misdemeanor. The New York Post reports that Johnson was released on $20,000 bail, with TMZ adding that Johnson's conditions for release include staying at least 200 yards away from Rogan and his family and not having contact on social media or via phone, either.

Johnson is also barred from being in possession of any weapons and must undergo a mental health evaluation within a week's time. The Post notes that after his release from custody, Johnson went right back to putting videos up online, even joking that he'd meant to fight actor Seth Rogen instead. "Looking haggard and appearing to at times slur his words as he ranted, Johnson showed off his ankle monitor and acknowledged the restraining order keeping him [away] from Rogan," the paper notes. Not sure who the heck Liver King is? Netflix has a documentary out about him.