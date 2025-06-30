10 Most Peaceful Countries

The US doesn't get high marks in the latest iteration of the Global Peace Index. America ranks 128th out of 163 nations, thanks in part to its relatively high rate of gun violence and its military footprint in conflicts around the world, reports Time Out. The annual GPI, produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace, assesses nations in three broad categories, per Business Insider: "societal safety and security, the presence of domestic and international conflict, and levels of militarization." Iceland is apparently the place to be for those seeking a more peaceful lifestyle. The top 10: