Guard Dies During Freezing Shift Near Winter Olympics Site

A worker assigned to guard a construction site near a 2026 Winter Olympics venue in Cortina d'Ampezzo has died during an overnight shift in subzero conditions, prompting calls for a full investigation, the Guardian reports. Italian authorities said the 55-year-old man was on duty Thursday night when temperatures fell to about -12C (10.4F). Infrastructure minister Matteo Salvini urged a thorough inquiry into what happened and under what conditions the man was working. It was later announced that the man died of a heart attack, the AP reports. Local media reported that the site sits near Cortina's ice arena, one of the key facilities for the Milano-Cortina Games.

The company in charge of Olympic construction, Simico, said the location was not one of its projects, but expressed condolences. Cortina officials said they were "deeply saddened and troubled by the death." The incident comes as preparations intensify for the February 6-22 Winter Games, which will be among the most geographically dispersed in Olympic history. Cortina is set to stage curling, sliding events, and women's Alpine skiing, while Milan will host several competitions and most of the opening ceremony.

That ceremony is planned for Milan's San Siro stadium, where tenor Andrea Bocelli will headline alongside Mariah Carey. Organizers say portions of the show will unfold simultaneously in three additional locations—Cortina, Livigno, and Predazzo—linked by broadcast, and will feature a tribute to famed Italian designer Giorgio Armani, who died in September at 91.