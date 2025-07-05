UK's Online Safety Act Brings First Conviction

A 23-year-old man has become the first person convicted and sentenced under the UK's Online Safety Act after manipulating a woman to attempt suicide, a milestone in the government's efforts. Tyler Webb of Loughborough, England, was given a term of more than nine years in prison for encouraging serious self-harm online, Sky News reports. Webb also pleaded guilty to encouraging suicide in May. "This conviction shows that we have an effective new tool to use against people who are determined to cause this sort of harm online," a prosecutor said.

The case centers on the grooming of a woman Webb met in an online mental health forum last year. Over several weeks, Webb persuaded her to harm herself and, on one occasion, to attempt suicide while he watched on a video call. The suicide attempt failed by chance, but Webb told her to try again when she regained consciousness. The victim, who required hospital treatment for her injuries, later reported Webb to police. "He's a very dangerous person," the prosecutor said, per Sky News.

During sentencing at Leicester Crown Court, Webb, who is receiving mental health treatment, was described by the judge as "sexually motivated." The court heard that Webb took gratification in causing harm and threatened to move on to another victim if his demands were not met. Webb is to remain in a secure mental health facility until deemed fit for release, at which point he's to serve the remainder of his sentence in prison. The Online Safety Act, which took effect in 2023, provides for new online offenses, including encouraging self-harm. Webb's conviction marks the first test of these laws.