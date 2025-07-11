'You Need to Get Out,' Surgical Staff Tells ICE Agents

Government says clinic employees 'attempted to obstruct an arrest' during standoff
Posted Jul 10, 2025 7:20 PM CDT
'You Need to Get Out,' Surgical Staff Tells ICE Agents
Residents gather during a community vigil on June 30 to stand in solidarity with an immigrant family after ICE agents detained Rosalina Luna Vargas on June 28 in front of her children, in Pasadena, Calif.   (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Federal immigration agents chased a Honduran landscaper into a surgical center in Southern California, only to encounter employees—in blue scrubs—rushing to his defense. The confrontation occurred Tuesday in the Ontario Advanced Surgery Center, KTLA reports. "Get your hands off of him. You don't even have a warrant," a staff member shielding Denis Guillen-Solis from an agent wearing a mask and a bulletproof vest can be heard to say on a video. "Let him go. You need to get out."

Guillen-Solis and two other landscapers were working outside the building when the agents arrived. "They basically just started running after him," said Javier Hernandez of the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice. Guillen-Solis ran into the clinic for shelter, Hernandez said, adding that the agents didn't identify themselves. A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told KTLA that "ICE officers conducted a targeted enforcement operation to arrest two illegal aliens. Officers in clearly marked ICE bulletproof vests approached the illegal alien targets" before Guillen-Solis fled.

In the end, the Honduran man was arrested, per the AP, and immigrant advocates said they don't know where he was taken. Guillen-Solis was sending money to Honduras to help pay for his mother's dialysis treatments, Hernandez said. There was no word on whether any of the clinic employees will be charged with a crime. The government said they "assaulted law enforcement and drug the officer and illegal alien into the facility," then "attempted to obstruct the arrest by locking the door."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X