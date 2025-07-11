Protesters, ICE Agents Clash at California Farm Raid

A confrontation erupted Thursday between protesters and federal officials carrying out a raid on a Southern California farm, with authorities throwing canisters that sprayed what looked like smoke into the air to disperse the crowd, the AP reports. Vehicles from Border Patrol and US Customs and Border Protection blocked the road in a largely agricultural area of Camarillo lined with fields and greenhouses. There were military-style vehicles and a helicopter flying overhead. At least one protester was hit in the face with a projectile fired by agents, the Ventura County Star reports. The FBI is investigating reports of an alleged shooting at the site, though no one was hit, ABC 7 reports.

Television images showed dozens of demonstrators gathered on a road between fields where uniformed officers stood in a line across from them. In other images, white and green smoke can be seen as protesters retreat. Other images showed protesters shouting at agents wearing camouflage gear, helmets, and gas masks. It wasn't clear why the authorities threw the canisters or if they released chemicals like tear gas. Another image from KTLA showed people sat against a wall with their hands bound in front of them; it wasn't clear if they were workers or protesters. A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security said they were executing a warrant at a marijuana facility.

Glass House Farms legally grows cannabis as well as tomatoes and cucumbers, the Star reports. Judith Ramos said she received a call Thursday morning from her father, who worked in the tomato fields. "He said immigration was outside his job, and if anything happened to take care of everything," Ramos said, her voice cracking. The 22-year-old certified nurse assistant said she has two young siblings. Ramos went to the farm and saw a busload of people being taken out. She was protesting alongside others when agents sprayed the deterrent. "They didn't want us to get any closer, and they started firing," Ramos said. "I got some in my eyes. I had to put milk on my face." Ramos said she does not know where her father is. His truck is still at the worksite.