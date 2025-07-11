Son of 'El Chapo' Enters Guilty Plea in US

A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin "El Chapo" pleaded guilty in Chicago on Friday to US drug trafficking charges. He is the first of El Chapo's sons to enter a plea deal. Prosecutors allege Ovidio Guzman Lopez and his brother, Joaquin Guzman Lopez, ran a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. They became known locally as the "Chapitos," or "little Chapos," and federal authorities in 2023 described the operation as a massive effort to send "staggering" quantities of fentanyl into the US. Ovidio Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering, and firearms charges tied to his leadership role in the cartel, the AP reports. He agreed to postpone his sentencing.