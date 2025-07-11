Epstein Fallout Intensifies in Trump Administration

The fallout continues in DC over the handling of the federal investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's death . CNN and Axios report that Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino is close to resigning—in fact, he didn't show up to work on Friday—as he clashes with Attorney General Pam Bondi. The attorney general's Justice Department has concluded that Epstein didn't have a "client list" and wasn't murdered in prison, and Bondi has said a "missing minute" in prison surveillance video means nothing.

Before assuming his FBI role, Bongini was publicly skeptical that Epstein took his own life. CNN reports that he and FBI chief Kash Patel had a contentious meeting this week with Bondi and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles. The two FBI figures reportedly denied leaking a story that they were dissatisfied with the Justice Department's conclusions and wanted more information released. Conservative Laura Loomer tweeted Friday that Bongino and Patel are "livid" with Bondi "and the lack of transparency from her office" on the Epstein files.