Eric Idle: 'I'd Be Proud' to Get Booted From US

Monty Python star Eric Idle is 82 now, but he's about to embark on a comedy tour in the UK. In advance, he answered a wide range of questions about his life, career, and politics, and one answer in particular in the Guardian has generated some buzz:
- "I've had a green card for about 28 years," said the longtime resident of the Los Angeles area. But "I'd be proud to be thrown out because I'd be in very select company. The last English comedian to be thrown out of America for political reasons was Charlie Chaplin."
As might be guessed by that answer, Idle is no fan of President Trump, whom he describes as a "treasonous monster" in the interview, per the Daily Beast. Trump, though, isn't the only one in Idle's sights, notes the Daily Mirror. In a separate interview, he branded former Python colleagues "miserable and bi---y" over an ongoing dispute about how much money they've gotten from the musical Spamalot, which was written by Idle.