Tea Leoni, Tim Daly Get Hitched After 11 Years Together

Tea Leoni and Tim Daly are husband and wife, 11 years after they got together while playing a husband and wife on the television series Madam Secretary. A rep for the actress confirmed the nuptials after sources first reported it to TMZ. The couple had an intimate ceremony with only immediate family present Saturday in New York, People reports. Daly, 69, and Leoni, 59, both have children from previous relationships who were in attendance. Daly was previously married to actress Amy Van Nostrand and Leoni has been married twice, first to TV commercial producer Neil Joseph Tardio Jr. from 1991 to 1995 and then to David Duchovny from 1997 to 2014.