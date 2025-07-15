Unreleased Beyonce Music Stolen From Employee's Car

Beyonce wrapped up a series of Atlanta performances Monday night as part of her Cowboy Carter tour, but her time in the city wasn't all good: Police say someone broke in to her choreographer's rental car last Tuesday and stole unreleased music and other items. Christopher Grant and Diandre Blue, a dancer, left the car in a parking deck for about an hour and returned to find the back window broken and two suitcases removed from the vehicle, 11 Alive reports. "Someone broke into my car," the 911 caller reported to a dispatcher, per Fox 5 Atlanta . "They stole my computers and everything. ... It's really, really important information. Like I work with someone who's of a high status."

Police say in addition to the music, set lists and footage plans were also stolen. Authorities found fingerprints on the car, and were also able to track the victims' laptops and AirPods, and they say a warrant has been issued for a suspect but no one has yet been arrested. The suspect's identity has not been released. "We know quick stops can turn into costly mistakes. It only takes seconds for a thief to spot valuables and break in," the Atlanta Police Department says in a news release. "Take your bags, phone, and anything important with you every time you leave your car. Don't give criminals an easy win."