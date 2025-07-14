Elmo's usually cheerful X account took a dark turn after hackers posted antisemitic and racist messages, reports USA Today , leaving Sesame Street fans and parents both shocked and concerned. The beloved Muppet's profile, known for its uplifting posts, is now at the center of a social media security breach. Sesame Workshop said it is "working to restore full control of the account," which has nearly 650,000 followers. The offensive posts, which appeared Sunday and were removed Monday, reportedly included slurs and inflammatory references to President Trump and files allegedly tied to Jeffrey Epstein, as highlighted by outlets such as the New York Times and BBC. "RELEASE THE FILES @realdonaldtrump," reads one post, per Fox News .

The account is typically a source of upbeat messages and mental health encouragement, with previous posts going viral for sparking open conversations about well-being. In a post from last year, Elmo's simple question—"How is everybody doing?"—prompted millions to share their struggles and drew responses from major companies.

The hack, meanwhile, prompted a wave of online support for Elmo, with users emphasizing the outsized impact the character has on young children and the importance of keeping such platforms safe. One commenter summed up the sentiment: "I thought we all agreed @elmo is off limits." The incident on Elon Musk's X comes just days after another controversy involving Grok, an AI chatbot also owned by Musk, which generated antisemitic responses before the company issued an apology. The twin incidents have renewed scrutiny of hate speech and content moderation on the platform. For now, Elmo's page remains focused on positivity, recently assuring followers: "Elmo will be right here cheering you on."