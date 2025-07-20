Israeli Fire Kills 85 Palestinians Trying to Get Food From Convoy

At least 85 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach food at locations across Gaza on Sunday, the territory's Health Ministry said, on the deadliest day yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war. A UN official said Israeli forces opened fire toward crowds trying to take food from the convoy. Footage taken by the UN and shared with the AP showed Palestinian men running as automatic gunfire was heard. "Suddenly, tanks surrounded us and trapped us as gunshots and strikes rained down. We were trapped for around two hours," said Ehab Al-Zei, who had been waiting for flour and said he hadn't eaten bread in 15 days. "I will never go back again. Let us die of hunger, it's better."

There was new alarm as Israel's military issued evacuation orders for parts of central Gaza, one of the few areas where it has rarely operated with ground troops and where many international organizations trying to distribute aid are located. One group said several offices were told to evacuate immediately. The United Nations was in contact with Israeli authorities to clarify whether UN facilities in the southwestern part of Deir al-Balah are included in the order, according to a different UN official. In previous instances, UN facilities were spared from such orders, the official said.

The Medical Aid for Palestinians group said several humanitarian organizations' offices and guesthouses had been "ordered to evacuate immediately" and nine clinics, including the MAP one, had been forced to shut down. It was not immediately clear what other groups were affected, per the AP.

