Guy Hits Jackpot Twice—by Accident

There are people who hit the jackpot twice, and then there are people who hit the jackpot twice and one of those times is by accident. Such is the tale of Paul Corcoran of Finchburg, Massachusetts, who ABC News reports finds himself in the possession of $2 million after a bit of a flub: Corcoran innocently enough bought himself a ticket for seven drawings of the July 9 Powerball, but then "mistakenly thought the final drawing on that ticket already occurred," according to a Powerball press release.