Guy Hits Jackpot Twice—by Accident

There are people who hit the jackpot twice, and then there are people who hit the jackpot twice and one of those times is by accident. Such is the tale of Paul Corcoran of Finchburg, Massachusetts, who ABC News reports finds himself in the possession of $2 million after a bit of a flub: Corcoran innocently enough bought himself a ticket for seven drawings of the July 9 Powerball, but then "mistakenly thought the final drawing on that ticket already occurred," according to a Powerball press release.
So Corcoran stopped at another store less than 10 minutes away and picked up a second ticket with the same numbers, reports CNN. End result? Each ticket hit all five white balls, just missing the overall jackpot, and he was a $1 million winner two times over that evening—that's before the tax man comes. Each store collects a $10,000 bonus. Corcoran has no plans for the newfound cash, but says the "wins feel good."