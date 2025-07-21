On CNN, 'Live Chaos' Courtesy of a 5-Year-Old

CNN's live news coverage on Sunday evening was interrupted by a bomb—a videobomb , to be exact. As the network's chief media analyst, Brian Stelter, appeared virtually to speak with host Jessica Dean about President Trump's lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal just after 7pm, his 5-year-old son repeatedly appeared in the frame with "a mischievous grin," per People . The shirtless boy initially appeared about a minute and a half into the 5-minute segment , then reappeared briefly about 30 seconds later. Dean and Stelter remained composed, with only slight changes in their facial expressions, before finally acknowledging the interruption at the end of the interview.

"Alright, Brian Stelter, thanks to you," Dean said. "And I think you had a little helper with you, too, so give our thanks to him." "I apologize for my 5-year-old," responded Stelter. "It's bedtime here at the Stelter house." Stelter later shared a screenshot of the interaction on X, saying he "tried my best not to break out laughing when he snuck into the camera shot." For some viewers, the boy was the best thing to come out of the segment. "We need a laugh now and then. He is adorable, and it happens when you work from home," one wrote, per the Independent. "Honestly, who needs bloopers when you've got live chaos?" wrote another. "Keep the surprises coming—at least it's more entertaining than the news today."