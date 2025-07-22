Trump Meets Leader, Lowers Tariff From 20% to 19%

The president of the Philippines managed to secure a reduction in the US tariff rate on his country's exports Tuesday, but it wasn't a huge one. After meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump praised Marcos as a "very good, and tough, negotiator" and said the tariff rate would be lowered from 20% to 19%. Before his departure for the US, Marcos said his top priority would be reducing the tariff Trump announced earlier this month, the Manila Times reports.

"It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff."