Trump Meets Leader, Lowers Tariff From 20% to 19%

He says US will also work together militarily with the Philippines
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 22, 2025 5:31 PM CDT
Trump Meets Marcos, Knocks 1% Off Tariff Rate
President Trump greets Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House, Tuesday, July 22, 2025.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The president of the Philippines managed to secure a reduction in the US tariff rate on his country's exports Tuesday, but it wasn't a huge one. After meeting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the White House on Tuesday, President Trump praised Marcos as a "very good, and tough, negotiator" and said the tariff rate would be lowered from 20% to 19%. Before his departure for the US, Marcos said his top priority would be reducing the tariff Trump announced earlier this month, the Manila Times reports.

  • "It was a beautiful visit, and we concluded our Trade Deal, whereby The Philippines is going OPEN MARKET with the United States, and ZERO Tariffs," Trump said in a post on Truth Social. "The Philippines will pay a 19% Tariff."

  • Trump also said the US and the Philippines would work together militarily. The announcement of a loose framework of a deal comes as the two countries are seeking closer security and economic ties in the face of shifting geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region, the AP reports.
  • Marcos' three-day visit to Washington shows the importance of the alliance between the treaty partners as China is increasingly assertive in the South China Sea, where Manila and Beijing have clashed over the hotly contested Scarborough Shoal.
  • Appearing before reporters in the Oval Office ahead of their private meeting, Marcos spoke warmly of the ties between the two nations. "This has evolved into as important a relationship as is possible to have," said Marcos, the first Southeast Asian leader to hold talks with Trump in his second term.
  • Marcos also met Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth this week. At the Pentagon on Monday, Marcos told Hegseth that the assurance to come to each other's mutual defense "continues to be the cornerstone of that relationship."
  • He said the cooperation has deepened since Hegseth's March visit to Manila, including joint exercises and US support in modernizing the Philippines' armed forces. Marcos thanked the US for support "that we need in the face of the threats that we, our country, is facing."
  • On Tuesday, when asked about the US defense commitment to the Philippines, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said, "Whatever cooperation the US and the Philippines have, it should not target or harm any third party, still less incite confrontation and heighten tensions in the region."

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X