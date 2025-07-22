US | Fall River Smoking May Have Caused Fire That Killed 10 Seniors Medical oxygen helped Massachusetts fire spread rapidly, authorities say By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 22, 2025 5:55 PM CDT Copied Flowers sit at a makeshift memorial in front of the Gabriel House assisted living facility, where a fire on Sunday killed several people, Wednesday, July 16, 2025 in Fall River, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Rodrique Ngowi) See 3 more photos A fire that killed 10 people at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility was unintentionally caused by someone smoking or an electrical issue with an oxygen machine, investigators said Tuesday. The state's deadliest blaze in more than four decades has highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents, the AP reports. The state fire marshal, Jon Davine, said the presence of medical oxygen contributed to the spread of the July 13 fire at Gabriel House in Fall River. The blaze left some residents hanging out of windows of the three-story building screaming for help. "Please, there's truly no safe way to smoke. But smoking is especially dangerous when home oxygen is in use," Davine said at a news conference Tuesday. Investigators found no signs that electrical outlets, lights, heaters, or cooking appliances sparked the fire, said Thomas Quinn, the district attorney for Bristol County. Earlier Tuesday, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said the state was releasing $1.2 million to hire more emergency response personnel for the blue-collar city about 50 miles south of Boston. She said additional funds will be expedited for the state's municipal public safety staffing program. Members of the local firefighters' union have said a lack of emergency personnel staffing made responding to the blaze more difficult, and made the fire itself deadlier. The district attorney's office identified the 10th victim as Halina Lawler, 70, on Monday. The victims of the fire ranged in age from 61 to 86. The governor said last week that a state agency that ensures assisted-living residences comply with regulations will investigate all 273 such facilities in Massachusetts to make sure they are prepared to protect residents during emergencies. She said Tuesday that work has begun. A resident of Gabriel House filed a lawsuit Monday alleging the facility was not properly managed, staffed, or maintained, that residency rules were not enforced, and that "emergency response procedures were not put in place." Trapped in his room during the fire, Steven Oldrid was in an "already compromised physical condition" when he suffered smoke inhalation and lost consciousness, according to the complaint filed in Bristol County Superior Court. As a result, Oldrid says he has increased mobility restrictions and has racked up medical bills for treatment. Read These Next More big names lend support to Stephen Colbert. Ozzy Osbourne has died weeks after his "final bow." In-N-Out chain angers its loyal California customers. James Carville has a new 4-word political mantra. See 3 more photos Report an error