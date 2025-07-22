Smoking May Have Caused Fire That Killed 10 Seniors

A fire that killed 10 people at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility was unintentionally caused by someone smoking or an electrical issue with an oxygen machine, investigators said Tuesday. The state's deadliest blaze in more than four decades has highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents, the AP reports.

The state fire marshal, Jon Davine, said the presence of medical oxygen contributed to the spread of the July 13 fire at Gabriel House in Fall River. The blaze left some residents hanging out of windows of the three-story building screaming for help. "Please, there's truly no safe way to smoke. But smoking is especially dangerous when home oxygen is in use," Davine said at a news conference Tuesday.