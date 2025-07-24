Israeli Official Calls Hamas Ceasefire Proposal 'Workable'

Israel said it received Hamas' latest ceasefire proposal, with an Israeli official calling it "workable," although no details were provided. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on record, the AP reports. Hamas confirmed in a statement early Thursday that it sent the proposal to mediators. The offer comes a day after more than 100 charity and human rights groups said that Israel's blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing Palestinians in the Gaza Strip toward starvation. Experts say Gaza is at risk of famine because of Israel's blockade and the offensive launched in response to Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack.

Israel said that it was reviewing Hamas' response to the latest ceasefire proposal to potentially wind down the war. A statement from the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed receipt of the Hamas response Thursday but did not specify what it entailed. The Hamas response came as top US envoy Steve Witkoff was set for travel to Europe, where is supposed to meet with key leaders from the Middle East to discuss the latest ceasefire proposal and the release of hostages. Israel's war in Gaza, launched in response to the 2023, attack, has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. Its count doesn't distinguish between militants and civilians, but the ministry says that more than half of the dead are women and children.