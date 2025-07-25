Administration Gives In, Unfreezes School Funding

The Trump administration has agreed to release over $5 billion in education funding it was withholding from public schools—bringing relief after weeks of uncertainty for administrators and educators—after being lobbied by politicians of both parties. The freeze, enacted June 30, put nearly $7 billion in federal grants under review. The money was earmarked for English-language learning, teacher development, support for children of migrant workers, and other academic enrichment programs, the Washington Post reports. Last week, the government released $1.3 billion for after-school and summer activities, but the rest was still held up.

Officials said the review was to ensure the money did not support what the Office of Management and Budget called a "radical leftwing agenda" or anything else that conflicts with President Trump's policies. Examples given included scholarships for undocumented immigrant students and lessons on LGBTQ topics. A coalition of 24 states and the District of Columbia then sued, saying the freeze violated the Constitution and federal law. The Education Department said Friday that the office has finished the review of the programs and will begin sending the money to states next week, per the AP.

An administration official said Friday that "guardrails" would be in place to make sure the money "will not be used in violation of executive orders or administration policy," per the Post. The pressure on the administration was bipartisan, and Republican Rep. Don Bacon was among those celebrating the decision on Friday, posting on X that he had "Exciting news to announce!" School administrators and advocacy groups also welcomed the change, saying the money is crucial for preparing for the upcoming academic year.