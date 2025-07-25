Journal Retracts Controversial Study After 15 Years

Fifteen years after the journal Science published a bombshell study with the potential to rewrite the rules of how life can form, the journal is retracting the paper, reports Nature. The authors of the paper adamantly disagree with the decision.

In what came to be known as the "arsenic life" paper, researchers say they found a microbe in California's Mono Lake with unusual properties. As the New York Times explains: "In the lab, they found it could replace phosphorus, a key chemical for all known biological beings, with arsenic, an element that is typically toxic. If the discovery were confirmed, it would change scientists' fundamental conceptions about life on Earth, and in the cosmos."