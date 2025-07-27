11 People Stabbed at Michigan Walmart

At least 11 people were stabbed at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan on Saturday—with six in critical condition—in what the sheriff said appeared to be a random act. A suspect is in custody, authorities say. "Eleven is 11 too many, but thank God it wasn't more," Grand Traverse County Sheriff Michael Shea told reporters. Shea said the suspect is a 42-year-old man and authorities believe he acted alone, CNN reports. "There is no information indicating there were additional suspects," the sheriff said. "It appears that these were all random acts." He said the suspect is believed to be a Michigan resident.

Munson Healthcare said 11 people were being treated at the largest hospital in northern Michigan, the AP reports. Spokesperson Megan Brown said all were stabbing victims. Six were critical and five were in serious condition late Saturday, she said. Shea said the weapon involved appeared to be a folding-style knife. He said the incident started near the Walmart's checkout area and the suspect was captured within three minutes thanks to "citizen involvement," reports NBC News.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said: "Our thoughts are with the victims and the community reeling from this brutal act of violence." Walmart said in a statement that it would continue to work closely with law enforcement in the investigation. "Violence like this is unacceptable. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and we're thankful for the swift action of first responders," the statement said. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said bureau officials were responding to "provide any necessary support."