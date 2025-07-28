Florida Family Faces Horrifying Child Abuse Allegations

Four adults in Florida are facing charges of aggravated child abuse after authorities allege they mistreated nine children in their care—five biological and four adopted, ranging in age from 7 to 16. An investigation by the Department of Children and Families began after an adopted child reportedly brought a taser to a Mormon church camp, prompting broader concerns about the children's welfare, per WXJT . When investigators visited the family home in Fort White, they found the adopted children performing chores while the biological children played or watched TV.

One 14-year-old boy, who struggled with basic literacy and didn't know his own birthday, told authorities he was forced to sleep "caged" under a bunk bed, sealed in with plywood until morning. As punishment, he described being pressed to the floor with a plywood sheet—resulting in visible scars—and being sprayed in the face with vinegar, per WXJT. There were also allegations of children being beaten with canes, per People. Another 14-year-old said she hadn't attended school in years. Authorities removed the children from the home.

Brian Griffeth, 47; Jill Griffeth, 41; Dallin Griffeth, 21; and Liberty Griffeth, 19; each face felony child abuse charges, with the number of counts varying by individual. An arrest warrant also mentions a child's sexual assault allegation against Dallin Griffeth, People reports. The case highlights concerns around private adoption practices and oversight across state lines. According to investigators, the Griffeths had recently moved to Florida from Arizona, where they completed private adoptions of primarily Black children. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office noted a 10th child lived at the home but was located safe and healthy with a biological parent in Arizona.