Two Dead in Casino Shooting in Reno

Two people are dead after a shooting outside the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno on Monday, reports the Reno Gazette Journal. Police say they shot the gunman, an adult male, who has been taken to the hospital. Up to three others also were taken to the hospital, though the details were in flux. The shooting started about 7:30am by the casino's valet area, per the AP, and police say they were on the scene within a few minutes. "It's a heartbreaking day for Reno," said Reno council member Devon Reese, who told the city newspaper of the fatalities.