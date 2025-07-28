Death Toll Rises in Casino Mass Shooting

The death toll in Monday morning's mass shooting at a casino in Reno has risen to three, with at least three others injured, two of them in critical condition, police say. Reno police said in a Monday afternoon briefing that the Grand Sierra Resort and Casino gunman was shot by police and is in critical condition, the Reno Gazette Journal reports. Police said the man opened fire with a handgun in the valet parking area around 7:25am, the New York Times reports. Police said the man's gun briefly jammed after he aimed it at a group of people but he was able to clear the jam and shoot multiple times before he attempted to flee on foot, reports the AP .

Police said five people in the valet area were shot. A sixth person was fatally shot in their vehicle as the gunman resumed shooting during his getaway attempt, police said. Police said the man exchanged fire with a security guard, then shot at police, who arrived at the scene within three minutes of the first shots being fired. Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve praised the "incredible swift action" of police and security, saying the death toll could have been much higher if the man had been able to get inside the casino, the Times reports. No motive has been established, and police said they have not found a connection between the suspect and any of the victims. Sources tell CNN that the man was seen pacing in the parking lot for 45 minutes before he opened fire.