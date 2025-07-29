Trump Brings Murdoch's Health Into Suit Over Epstein Article

President Trump's legal team wants Rupert Murdoch to sit for a deposition within two weeks for a $10 billion libel suit over a Wall Street Journal article about the president's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The lawyers argue that Murdoch's age—94—and history of health issues mean waiting could put obtaining his testimony at risk, the New York Times reports. In a recent filing, they cited the media mogul's fainting spell during a London breakfast last year and a list of medical troubles.

"Taken together, these factors weigh heavily in determining that Murdoch would be unavailable for in-person testimony at trial," the lawyers wrote, per CNBC. Trump sued the Journal and its parent companies after the paper published an article describing a lewd birthday note and suggestive drawing that it said was sent by Trump to Epstein in 2003. Trump denies creating the note or drawing, calling them fake. His lawyers said Murdoch, as head of News Corp, likely has access to relevant information and documents that Trump does not have.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida, also names Journal publisher Dow Jones, News Corp CEO Robert Thomson, and the reporters who wrote the story. A spokesperson for Dow Jones has said the company stands by its reporting. The judge on Monday gave Murdoch's team until Aug. 4 to respond to Trump's request.