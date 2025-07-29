Gunman Opens Fire at Manhattan Offices, Kills Officer

Police say suspect killed himself in building that houses NFL headquarters
Posted Jul 28, 2025 7:52 PM CDT
Gunman Opens Fire at Manhattan Offices, Kills Officer
New York State Police troopers gather on 52nd Street outside a Manhattan office building where a shooting took place Monday evening.   (AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis)

A gunman shot at least three people at a Manhattan office building on Monday evening, one of them an off-duty New York City police officer working private security, before disappearing into the skyscraper, authorities said. The officer died at a hospital, per WABC.
Another victim was hospitalized in critical condition, CNN reports. The Park Avenue building houses the offices of some of the country's top financial firms, per the AP, as well as the National Football League. Police said they later found the gunman on the building's 33rd floor, dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, and the police commissioner posted that the scene had been contained.

Security footage showed a gunman walking outside the building, carrying a long gun, before the shooting began. Later, long lines of people could be seen in news videos evacuating the building with their hands above their heads, per the AP. Some of the evacuees broke into a run, per the New York Times. Nearby office buildings also went into lockdown, and their occupants also began to evacuate. In addition to the NFL's headquarters, the building has the offices of Blackstone, Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, and the consulate general of Ireland. Police said the suspect was a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, per the Times.

