Democrats Get the Candidate They Wanted in North Carolina

Former Gov. Roy Cooper has decided to run for the US Senate in North Carolina, giving Democrats a proven statewide winner in an open-seat race that is expected to be one of the most competitive 2026 elections. Cooper made the announcement Monday with a video released on social media and his campaign website that stressed protecting the middle class. The former two-term governor will immediately become the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in the race to succeed retiring Republican Sen. Thom Tillis, the AP reports.