Trump Slams Hawley Over Ban on Congressional Stock Trades

A proposal to bar members of Congress from buying or holding individual stocks cleared a Senate panel Wednesday, with Republican Sen. Josh Hawley crossing the aisle to join Democrats in an 8-7 committee vote. Hawley, who introduced the bill, said, "I practice what I preach," noting he doesn't own stocks and isn't a billionaire—a not-so-subtle jab at some colleagues.

The measure would bar lawmakers and their spouses from trading or owning individual stocks, giving them 180 days to divest, CBS News reports Annual compliance certifications and periodic audits would be required. Lawmakers would still be allowed to invest in diversified mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, or Treasury bonds, reports Fox News.