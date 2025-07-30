Colorado Dentist Guilty of Poisoning Wife

A Colorado dentist was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday in the death of his wife, whose protein shakes he laced with poison before delivering a fatal dose of cyanide. Prosecutors said James Craig repeatedly poisoned Angela Craig over 10 days in March 2023, the AP reports. When those attempts failed, prosecutors said, the dentist gave his wife a final dose of cyanide as she was hospitalized in suburban Denver with symptoms that puzzled doctors. She was declared brain dead soon after.

Craig was convicted by a jury earlier Wednesday of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of trying to cover up the killing by asking others to fake evidence and testimony that would make it appear that Angela Craig had killed herself or wanted to frame him for her death. He was found guilty of asking his daughter—one of the couple's six children—to make a deepfake video of her mother asking to be poisoned and of trying to get one inmate to kill the lead detective investigating his wife's death, among other things.