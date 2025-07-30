Crime | James Craig Colorado Dentist Guilty of Poisoning Wife Prosecutors say James Craig gave his wife laced protein shakes By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Jul 30, 2025 5:30 PM CDT Copied With a photograph of his wife, Angela, cast on a screen above, dentist James Craig listens during closing arguments at his murder trial, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Centennial, Colorado. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool) See 1 more photo A Colorado dentist was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Wednesday in the death of his wife, whose protein shakes he laced with poison before delivering a fatal dose of cyanide. Prosecutors said James Craig repeatedly poisoned Angela Craig over 10 days in March 2023, the AP reports. When those attempts failed, prosecutors said, the dentist gave his wife a final dose of cyanide as she was hospitalized in suburban Denver with symptoms that puzzled doctors. She was declared brain dead soon after. Craig was convicted by a jury earlier Wednesday of first-degree murder. He was also found guilty of trying to cover up the killing by asking others to fake evidence and testimony that would make it appear that Angela Craig had killed herself or wanted to frame him for her death. He was found guilty of asking his daughter—one of the couple's six children—to make a deepfake video of her mother asking to be poisoned and of trying to get one inmate to kill the lead detective investigating his wife's death, among other things. James Craig himself didn't testify during the two-week trial, and his attorneys didn't present other witnesses. The defense had suggested earlier at trial that Angela Craig may have taken her own life and faulted police for focusing solely on James Craig as a suspect. However, prosecutors said the dentist had offered other conflicting explanations for her death to other people. Toxicology tests determined Angela Craig died of poisoning from cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient commonly found in over-the-counter eye drops, according to the coroner. Prosecutors presented evidence of Craig researching the toxins and receiving shipments of them to his home and office, the Denver Gazette reports. Prosecutors argued Craig wanted to kill his wife to get out of a marriage he felt trapped in, adding he didn't want a divorce so he could protect his money and image. Prosecutors said photos from a hospital security camera shown in court depict Craig holding a syringe before he entered Angela Craig's room. After administering the fatal dose through her IV, Craig walked out and texted a fellow dentist with whom he was having an affair, Senior Chief Deputy Michael Mauro told jurors in closing arguments. Craig has been scheduled to stand trial in December, but the case was delayed after one attorney withdrew, saying Craig was insisting on action he considered "criminal" and "repugnant," and another was arrested on suspicion of arson, reports the Denver Post. Read These Next One wrong step costs teen at Yellowstone. This Fed decision was unlike any other in decades. Japan issued a tsunami advisory after a huge quake near Russia. Woman left bloodied—and in need of rabies treatment. See 1 more photo Report an error